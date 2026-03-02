1st Cavalry Division Attends the Houston Rodeo 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the U.S. Armed Forces Appreciation Day celebration in Houston, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division Band, the Horse Cavalry Detachment, and over 1,500 Soldiers from around Fort Hood were celebrated during the day-long event at the world's largest livestock show and rodeo.