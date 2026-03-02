Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the U.S. Armed Forces Appreciation Day celebration in Houston, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division Band, the Horse Cavalry Detachment, and over 1,500 Soldiers from around Fort Hood were celebrated during the day-long event at the world's largest livestock show and rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998609
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-WV576-8375
|Filename:
|DOD_111561700
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Attends the Houston Rodeo 2026, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
