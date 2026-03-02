(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division Attends the Houston Rodeo 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the U.S. Armed Forces Appreciation Day celebration in Houston, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division Band, the Horse Cavalry Detachment, and over 1,500 Soldiers from around Fort Hood were celebrated during the day-long event at the world's largest livestock show and rodeo.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:00
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Attends the Houston Rodeo 2026, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rodeo
    1st Cavalry Division Band
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    Live the Legend
    Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
    1st Cavalry Division

