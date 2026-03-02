Ohio adjutant general promoted to major general

The Ohio National Guard conducted a ceremony to promote Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general, to the rank of major general at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. Woodruff has served as adjutant general since May 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)
|02.27.2026
|03.06.2026 14:03
|Package
|998593
|260227-Z-UU033-1001
|DOD_111561475
|00:02:32
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|0
|0
