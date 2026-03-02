(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ohio adjutant general promoted to major general

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio National Guard conducted a ceremony to promote Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general, to the rank of major general at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. Woodruff has served as adjutant general since May 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio adjutant general promoted to major general, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Mike DeWine
    Matthew S. Woodruff
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    leadership

