    Snacks with Saacks Ep 03 : LTG Chris Mohan

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Episode 3 of Snacks with Saacks is live, and it's delightfully nuts!

    In this installment, CECOM Deputy to the Commanding General Nicholaus Saacks, sits down with U.S. Army Materiel Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan to talk peanuts, a newfound love of dates, the integration of A.I. and machine learning, and how CECOM is pushing the boundaries of Army Transformation.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998589
    VIRIN: 250903-A-EZ484-7787
    Filename: DOD_111561423
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snacks with Saacks Ep 03 : LTG Chris Mohan, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

