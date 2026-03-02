Snacks with Saacks Ep 03 : LTG Chris Mohan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Episode 3 of Snacks with Saacks is live, and it's delightfully nuts!



In this installment, CECOM Deputy to the Commanding General Nicholaus Saacks, sits down with U.S. Army Materiel Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan to talk peanuts, a newfound love of dates, the integration of A.I. and machine learning, and how CECOM is pushing the boundaries of Army Transformation.