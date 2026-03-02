Moving Ideas Out of the Lab and Into the Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Susan Poteat, a consumer advocate in the Kidney Cancer Research Program, shares her experience with kidney cancer, and why consumer advocacy is important. She emphasizes how novel drugs impact patients, but that there are still many unknowns about kidney cancer. As a consumer advocate on the program panel, her experience helps scientists understand how proposed research could impact clinical outcomes and patient experience.