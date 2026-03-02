(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moving Ideas Out of the Lab and Into the Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Susan Poteat, a consumer advocate in the Kidney Cancer Research Program, shares her experience with kidney cancer, and why consumer advocacy is important. She emphasizes how novel drugs impact patients, but that there are still many unknowns about kidney cancer. As a consumer advocate on the program panel, her experience helps scientists understand how proposed research could impact clinical outcomes and patient experience.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:34
    Location: US

