    Advancing Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Biomarker Discovery; Donald Bottaro, Ph.D.

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Under the direction of the CDMRP, the Kidney Cancer Research Program promotes rigorous, innovative, high-impact research in kidney cancer for the benefit of Service Members, Veterans, and the American public. Donald Bottaro, Ph.D., from the National Cancer Institute’s Center for Cancer Research, was a founding member of the KCRP Programmatic Review Panel and helped lead its deliberations through those crucial first years when many of its most innovative goals were envisioned.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Biomarker Discovery; Donald Bottaro, Ph.D., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

