Closing the Gaps on Military Burn Injuries

In this video, Capt. Zach Brown talks about his involvement with the Military Burn Research Program, and the importance of burn injury research. He notes that treatment specifically aimed at the military community is important because of the unique needs of operational environments. Anticipating tactical changes for future military conflicts, Brown emphasizes the need for new ideas and advancing burn injury care before these engagements happen.