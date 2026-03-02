(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Closing the Gaps on Military Burn Injuries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    In this video, Capt. Zach Brown talks about his involvement with the Military Burn Research Program, and the importance of burn injury research. He notes that treatment specifically aimed at the military community is important because of the unique needs of operational environments. Anticipating tactical changes for future military conflicts, Brown emphasizes the need for new ideas and advancing burn injury care before these engagements happen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998583
    VIRIN: 240214-O-WK372-8931
    Filename: DOD_111561362
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing the Gaps on Military Burn Injuries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video