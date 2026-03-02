(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detection of Early Lung Cancer Among Military Personnel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2013

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Avrum Spira, M.D., M.Sc., Boston University Medical Campus. Dr. Spira is a CDMRP-funded investigator supported by the Lung Cancer Research Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2013
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998582
    VIRIN: 130322-O-WK372-6819
    Filename: DOD_111561360
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detection of Early Lung Cancer Among Military Personnel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video