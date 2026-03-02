(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High Risk, High Impact: Investing in New Approaches, Cheryl Walker, Ph.D.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    The Kidney Cancer Research Program has been particularly successful in attracting young investigators and established researchers from outside the kidney cancer research area through funding mechanisms that encourage innovation and high risk, high impact projects.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998579
    VIRIN: 240715-O-WK372-9041
    Filename: DOD_111561349
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Risk, High Impact: Investing in New Approaches, Cheryl Walker, Ph.D., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video