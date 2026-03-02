Military Burn Injuries are Different: Interview with U.S. Navy Captain Zach Brown, D.O.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, Captain Zach Brown, D.O., talks about the importance of military burn research, including the mechanisms of heat and cold burns. Brown explains how the needs of military burn patients are different than civilians. Over the last few decades, the U.S. military fought in hot environments where it is easy to think about heat injuries. Current conflicts in colder climates force the military to think about cold-related injuries and potential treatment strategies. Brown notes how the research community recognizes the military’s changing needs and appreciates how proposed research seeks to better understand burn injuries and treatment strategies.