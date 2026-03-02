(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Burn Injuries are Different: Interview with U.S. Navy Captain Zach Brown, D.O.

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    In this video, Captain Zach Brown, D.O., talks about the importance of military burn research, including the mechanisms of heat and cold burns. Brown explains how the needs of military burn patients are different than civilians. Over the last few decades, the U.S. military fought in hot environments where it is easy to think about heat injuries. Current conflicts in colder climates force the military to think about cold-related injuries and potential treatment strategies. Brown notes how the research community recognizes the military’s changing needs and appreciates how proposed research seeks to better understand burn injuries and treatment strategies.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998578
    VIRIN: 240618-O-WK372-1411
    Filename: DOD_111561347
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: US

    CDMRP

