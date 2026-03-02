(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Future of Gulf War Illness Treatment Provided by the Gulf War Illness Research Program

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    The unwavering mission of the Congressionally Directed Research Program, Gulf War Illness Research Program is to address the serious and persistent health problems affecting the military men and women who risked their lives for their country three decades ago. The GWIRP focuses funding on research that expeditiously identifies effective treatments and accelerates their clinical application, improves definition and diagnosis, and results in better understanding of pathobiology and symptoms of disease. The GWIRP Vision is improved health and lives of Veterans who have GWI.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998575
    VIRIN: 210302-O-WK372-2431
    Filename: DOD_111561335
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    CDMRP

