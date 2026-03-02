Anthony Hardie, Former Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army. Mr. Hardie is a consumer reviewer for the Gulf War Illness Research Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998574
|VIRIN:
|170720-O-WK372-3810
|Filename:
|DOD_111561333
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Consumer's Perspective: Fulfilling the Promise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.