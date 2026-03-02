COL Kevin Chung, MD, FCCM, FACP; Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. COL Chung serves on the Programmatic Panel for the Military Burn Research Program.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998573
|VIRIN:
|190815-O-WK372-4901
|Filename:
|DOD_111561330
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charting a Course Toward Resuscitation and Recovery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.