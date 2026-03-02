(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCB Camp Lejeune Legal Assistance Supports Marines and Families across MCIEAST

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The Legal Assistance Office, located in Building 66 on Holcomb Boulevard, provides services to support active duty service members, their families and veterans on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2026. The legal assistance office provides professional and efficient legal services, including pre-deployment preparedness, estate planning, family law, consumer protection and tax services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998571
    VIRIN: 260303-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_111561320
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Lejeune Legal Assistance Supports Marines and Families across MCIEAST, by Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Legal
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    assistance
    support

