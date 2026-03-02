MCB Camp Lejeune Legal Assistance Supports Marines and Families across MCIEAST

The Legal Assistance Office, located in Building 66 on Holcomb Boulevard, provides services to support active duty service members, their families and veterans on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2026. The legal assistance office provides professional and efficient legal services, including pre-deployment preparedness, estate planning, family law, consumer protection and tax services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998571
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-DR024-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111561320
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
