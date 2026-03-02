(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snacks with Saacks Ep 02 : Ms. Danielle Moyer

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Here’s the scoop! Episode 2 of Snacks with Saacks has dropped!

    Nicholaus Saacks, Deputy to the Commanding General, sits down with Danielle Moyer, Executive Director of U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), to discuss how contracting powers the Army mission, the importance of understanding your customer's needs, and why gummy bears may not be the ultimate road trip snack.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998570
    VIRIN: 250805-A-EZ484-5087
    Filename: DOD_111561306
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

