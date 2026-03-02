Snacks with Saacks Ep 02 : Ms. Danielle Moyer

Here’s the scoop! Episode 2 of Snacks with Saacks has dropped!
Nicholaus Saacks, Deputy to the Commanding General, sits down with Danielle Moyer, Executive Director of U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), to discuss how contracting powers the Army mission, the importance of understanding your customer's needs, and why gummy bears may not be the ultimate road trip snack.
|08.05.2025
|03.06.2026 13:50
|Video Productions
|998570
|250805-A-EZ484-5087
|DOD_111561306
|00:02:40
|US
|0
|0
