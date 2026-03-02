B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Lance Corporal Seminar Underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailor assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, graduate from Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar held aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)