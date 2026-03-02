U.S. Marines and Sailor assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, graduate from Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar held aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998553
|VIRIN:
|260214-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111561174
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Lance Corporal Seminar Underway, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS
