    B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Lance Corporal Seminar Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, host a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar held aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 11, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998552
    VIRIN: 260212-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111561161
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Lance Corporal Seminar Underway, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

