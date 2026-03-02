B-Roll: Task Force Ashland Conducts Lance Corporal Seminar Underway

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, host a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar held aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 11, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998551
|VIRIN:
|260211-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111561158
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
