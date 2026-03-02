U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, refuel medium tactical vehicle replacements and five-gallon fuel cans during refueling operations aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the South China Sea, Feb. 209, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998541
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111561084
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Refuel Vehicles to Maintain Readiness Underway, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
