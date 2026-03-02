(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mastering the Vertical - The Static Rope Suspension Course (SRSC)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion show what it takes to become a Static Rope Suspension Technique Master during the week-long Static Rope Suspension Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The course instructs Marines on how to properly and safely conduct knot tying, belaying, fast roping, and descending for the rappel tower. It focuses on readying Marines to safely train recruits to descend the tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998539
    VIRIN: 260302-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111561057
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mastering the Vertical - The Static Rope Suspension Course (SRSC), by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rappel, Ropes, Blackshirts, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, MCRD PI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video