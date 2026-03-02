Mastering the Vertical - The Static Rope Suspension Course (SRSC)

U.S. Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion show what it takes to become a Static Rope Suspension Technique Master during the week-long Static Rope Suspension Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 23-27, 2026. The course instructs Marines on how to properly and safely conduct knot tying, belaying, fast roping, and descending for the rappel tower. It focuses on readying Marines to safely train recruits to descend the tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|03.02.2026
|03.06.2026 11:19
|Video Productions
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
