    America 250

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lindsey Kish 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    260303-N-SN530-1002 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Mar. 3, 2026) A compilation of historical and modern-day videos to highlight Sailors, ships, aircraft, and operations that contribute to the legacy of the U.S. Navy for America’s 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lindsey Kish)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998538
    VIRIN: 260303-N-SN530-1002
    Filename: DOD_111561053
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    United States Navy
    NHHC
    Navy 250
    History & Heritage
    American's 250

