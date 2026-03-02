Cadre and trainees assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) complete physical training sessions led by Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) coaches on 23-26Feb. 2026 at Ft. Benning, GA. H2F embedded human performance teams increase Soldier lethality and readiness enabling them to be prepared for the rigors of military. These videos show how H2F is integrated into the training environment to highlight the importance of engaging and teaching the program to soldiers at the start of their careers. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Hall, 55th Public Affairs Company)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998529
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-FI370-7348
|Filename:
|DOD_111560847
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maneuver Center of Excellence H2F B-Roll, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
