    Maneuver Center of Excellence H2F B-Roll

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Cadre and trainees assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) complete physical training sessions led by Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) coaches on 23-26Feb. 2026 at Ft. Benning, GA. H2F embedded human performance teams increase Soldier lethality and readiness enabling them to be prepared for the rigors of military. These videos show how H2F is integrated into the training environment to highlight the importance of engaging and teaching the program to soldiers at the start of their careers. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Hall, 55th Public Affairs Company)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998529
    VIRIN: 260226-A-FI370-7348
    Filename: DOD_111560847
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maneuver Center of Excellence H2F B-Roll, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    h2f
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

