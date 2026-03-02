Maneuver Center of Excellence H2F B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998528" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadre and trainees assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) complete physical training sessions led by Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) coaches on 23-26Feb. 2026 at Ft. Benning, GA. H2F embedded human performance teams increase Soldier lethality and readiness enabling them to be prepared for the rigors of military. These videos show how H2F is integrated into the training environment to highlight the importance of engaging and teaching the program to soldiers at the start of their careers. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Cary Turner, 55th Public Affairs Company)