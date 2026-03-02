(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    109 Logistics Readiness Squadron Unit Highlight

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    This video highlights the 109th Logistics Readiness Squadron, a squadron consisting of multiple career fields that work behind the scenes to make the unit's mission run smoothly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998524
    VIRIN: 260306-Z-WA102-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560703
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109 Logistics Readiness Squadron Unit Highlight, by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    ANG
    LC130
    USAF
    NYANG
    NYNG

