    18th MP BSC 2026

    GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade participate in the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, March 2–6, 2026. The event tests squads on tactical proficiency, physical readiness, and teamwork in preparation for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “Cinematic Trailer” by AlexShulgin, licensed via Envato.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998519
    VIRIN: 260306-A-PT551-8229
    Filename: DOD_111560624
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 18th MP BSC 2026, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Squad Competition
    18th Military Police Brigade

