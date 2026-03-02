U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade participate in the brigade’s Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, March 2–6, 2026. The event tests squads on tactical proficiency, physical readiness, and teamwork in preparation for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “Cinematic Trailer” by AlexShulgin, licensed via Envato.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998519
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-PT551-8229
|Filename:
|DOD_111560624
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th MP BSC 2026, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
