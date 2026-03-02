21st TSC Retirement Ceremony 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army retirees and their families receive awards for years of service to the Army on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 6, 2026. The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues who gathered to recognize the service members’ 79 combined years of dedicated service and lasting impact on the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)