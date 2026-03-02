21st TSC Retirement Ceremony 2026

U.S. Army retirees and their families receive awards for years of service to the Army on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 6, 2026. The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues who gathered to recognize the service members’ 79 combined years of dedicated service and lasting impact on the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
