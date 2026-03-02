(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Retirement Ceremony 2026

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army retirees and their families receive awards for years of service to the Army on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, March 6, 2026. The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues who gathered to recognize the service members’ 79 combined years of dedicated service and lasting impact on the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998518
    VIRIN: 260306-A-RM492-3261
    Filename: DOD_111560622
    Length: 00:43:11
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Retirement Ceremony 2026, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EuropeAfricaInnocation
    SwordOf Freedom

