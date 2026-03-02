U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Richard Clanton, a landing craft, air cushion craft master assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and Staff Sgt. Carlos Mims, an embarkation chief assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, both aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), describe the purpose of the in-stream onload operation before going underway along the California coast, Jan. 28, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Survival
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998513
|VIRIN:
|260128-M-SH393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560605
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taak Force Ashland Conduct In-Stream Unload with LCACs, by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
