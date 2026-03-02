(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Taak Force Ashland Conduct In-Stream Unload with LCACs

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Richard Clanton, a landing craft, air cushion craft master assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and Staff Sgt. Carlos Mims, an embarkation chief assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, both aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), describe the purpose of the in-stream onload operation before going underway along the California coast, Jan. 28, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Survival

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998513
    VIRIN: 260128-M-SH393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560605
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    I MEF
    15thMEU
    TFASH
    Task Force Ashland

