Arctic Warrior 2026 Highlight

The 11th Airborne Division participated in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s newest Combat Training Center, Feb. 15-25, 2026. JPMRC rotation 26-02 is designed to validate the ability to rapidly deploy a brigade-sized force package quickly and integrate with external elements, focusing on large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold weather environment, and includes situational training exercises, airborne and air assault missions, and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Ssg. Cameron Hershberger)