(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Warrior 2026 Highlight (4x5)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The 11th Airborne Division participated in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, the Army’s newest Combat Training Center, Feb. 15-25, 2026. JPMRC rotation 26-02 is designed to validate the ability to rapidly deploy a brigade-sized force package quickly and integrate with external elements, focusing on large-scale combat operations in an extreme cold weather environment, and includes situational training exercises, airborne and air assault missions, and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Ssg. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998509
    VIRIN: 260220-A-VC966-9664
    Filename: DOD_111560580
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Warrior 2026 Highlight (4x5), by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat ready
    JPMRC
    11th ABN DIV
    Army Reserve
    arctic
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video