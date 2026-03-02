(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Minute: 31st OSS SERE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the mission of the 31st Operations Support Squadron’s survival, evasion, resistance and escape section at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2026. The 31st OSS SERE section is a personnel recovery asset of the 31st Fighter Wing, responsible for training and equipping pilots, aircrew and other high-risk individuals for isolation, ensuring that Airmen have the tools they need to return with honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 07:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998503
    VIRIN: 260306-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560449
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Minute: 31st OSS SERE, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    survival
    readiness
    training
    Italy
    SERE
    Aviano AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video