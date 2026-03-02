Mission Minute: 31st OSS SERE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting the mission of the 31st Operations Support Squadron’s survival, evasion, resistance and escape section at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2026. The 31st OSS SERE section is a personnel recovery asset of the 31st Fighter Wing, responsible for training and equipping pilots, aircrew and other high-risk individuals for isolation, ensuring that Airmen have the tools they need to return with honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)