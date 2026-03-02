260228-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2026) Video story highlighting the DoWEA Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps' (JROTC) 2nd annual "Best in the Med" competition held onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 06:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998502
|VIRIN:
|260228-N-JA925-1001
|PIN:
|260228
|Filename:
|DOD_111560433
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News Story - JROTC “Best in the Med” Competition, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.