    AFN Naples News Story - JROTC “Best in the Med” Competition

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260228-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2026) Video story highlighting the DoWEA Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps' (JROTC) 2nd annual "Best in the Med" competition held onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 06:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998502
    VIRIN: 260228-N-JA925-1001
    PIN: 260228
    Filename: DOD_111560433
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Naples
    JROTC
    Best in the Med

