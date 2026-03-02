All About the 21st TSC Millrinder Innovation Center Drone Capabilites

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Woodbury, an innovation officer, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command gives an overview of the upcoming 21st TSC Millrinder Innovation Center drone capabilities on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 5, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
