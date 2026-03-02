AFN Europe Report -March 6, 2026

On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, or 1-16 Infantry Regiment, concluded their 9 month training rotation at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted and participated in a Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 05:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998499
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-UM994-8451
|Filename:
|DOD_111560416
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
