AFN Europe Report -March 6, 2026

On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, or 1-16 Infantry Regiment, concluded their 9 month training rotation at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted and participated in a Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)