(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report -March 6, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, or 1-16 Infantry Regiment, concluded their 9 month training rotation at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted and participated in a Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 05:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998499
    VIRIN: 260305-F-UM994-8451
    Filename: DOD_111560416
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report -March 6, 2026, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    21st TSC
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Best Squad Competion
    Europe report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video