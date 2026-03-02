(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers stationed in Germany gather to test their skills during a Recruiter of the Year shooting competition at the Training Support Center’s Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The virtual simulator provides realistic, repeatable practice for individual and collective weapons training, including marksmanship, shoot/don't shoot scenarios, and judgmental use-of-force exercises in a controlled environment without using live ammunition. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998498
    VIRIN: 260224-A-DE427-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560412
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    EngagementSkillsTrainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video