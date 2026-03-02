Recruiter of the Year EST shooting competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers stationed in Germany gather to test their skills during a Recruiter of the Year shooting competition at the Training Support Center’s Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The virtual simulator provides realistic, repeatable practice for individual and collective weapons training, including marksmanship, shoot/don't shoot scenarios, and judgmental use-of-force exercises in a controlled environment without using live ammunition. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis).