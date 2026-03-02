U.S. Army Soldiers from the 18th Military Police Bridage, 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in Military Police OC spray training on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 07:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998497
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-DR666-1069
|Filename:
|DOD_111560411
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade OC Spray training, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.