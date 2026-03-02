(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Military Police Brigade OC Spray training

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 18th Military Police Bridage, 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in Military Police OC spray training on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998497
    VIRIN: 260305-A-DR666-1069
    Filename: DOD_111560411
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade OC Spray training, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

