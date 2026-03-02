(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Readiness

    THAILAND

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Specialist Valeria Montez-Ruiz, Medical Headquarters and Support Company 40th Infantry Division, conducts training and shares the importance of maintaining mission readiness during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 04:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998495
    VIRIN: 260306-Z-PO078-1002
    Filename: DOD_111560409
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: TH

    Cobra Gold
    thailand
    Cobra Gold 2026

