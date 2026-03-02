Medical Readiness

U.S. Army Specialist Valeria Montez-Ruiz, Medical Headquarters and Support Company 40th Infantry Division, conducts training and shares the importance of maintaining mission readiness during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 04:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998495
|VIRIN:
|260306-Z-PO078-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111560409
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
