On-camera interview with U.S. Air Force Cpt. Megan Bender (Doomsday), 157th Air Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard. This interview shares a story about Cpt. Bender following in her mothers footsteps, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 04:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998494
|VIRIN:
|260306-Z-PO078-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560408
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Through Generations, by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
