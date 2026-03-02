U.S. Soldiers assigned to HHBN United States Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) utilized the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) as part of the Recruiter of the Year Competition on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026..
The EST is a multipurpose marksmanship simulator for individual and crew served weapons. (video by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 02:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998492
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-AD638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560367
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiter of the Year Competition, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.