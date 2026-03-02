(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruiter of the Year Competition

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to HHBN United States Army Europe & Africa (USAREUR-AF) utilized the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) as part of the Recruiter of the Year Competition on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026..
    The EST is a multipurpose marksmanship simulator for individual and crew served weapons. (video by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter of the Year Competition, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyStrong, U.S.Army, Engagement Skills Trainer

