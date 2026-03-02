Louisiana Army National Guard Col. Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, transfers authority of NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East to Florida Army National Guard Col. Sam Sergeant, commander of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of mission responsibilities as the 53rd IBCT assumed duties in support of the KFOR mission to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 02:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998491
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560366
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guard Assumes Regional Command-East Mission During KFOR Transfer of Authority, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.