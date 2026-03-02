(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Army National Guard Assumes Regional Command-East Mission During KFOR Transfer of Authority

    KOSOVO

    02.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Louisiana Army National Guard Col. Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, transfers authority of NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East to Florida Army National Guard Col. Sam Sergeant, commander of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of mission responsibilities as the 53rd IBCT assumed duties in support of the KFOR mission to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all communities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026
    53rd IBCT
    256th IBCT
    Florida Army National Guard
    Kosovo Force (KFOR)
    Louisiana Army National Gaurd
    TFG36

