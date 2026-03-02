(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torch Week 2026 Boxing

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Dominic Atlas 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers from across 1st Armored Division participate in a friendly boxing competition March 5, 2026, during Torch Week 2026 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Torch Week celebrates the history and enduring legacy of the 1st Armored Division's Iron Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominic Atlas)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 08:45
    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    24TPASE
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Torchweek2026

