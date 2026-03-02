(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: Walk in clinic information

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 27, 2026. During the interview, Black discusses the opening of the walk in clinic and the roles it fills for service members utilizing the clinic. (U.S. Air Force vide by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998489
    VIRIN: 260127-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560347
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Walk in clinic information, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

