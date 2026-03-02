(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ECP Guards

    RANONG, THAILAND

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Erik Verduzco, Sgt. Flint Westergreen, Spc. Alexis Vergaree, and Pfc. Jabari Mora, all with America's First Corps, explain their positions as entry control point guards at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Red Horse Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998487
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-FX031-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111560332
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RANONG, TH

    Cobra Gold
    America's 1st Corps
    thailand
    Cobra Gold 2026

