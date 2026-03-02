ECP Guards

Sgt. Erik Verduzco, Sgt. Flint Westergreen, Spc. Alexis Vergaree, and Pfc. Jabari Mora, all with America's First Corps, explain their positions as entry control point guards at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Camp Red Horse Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
