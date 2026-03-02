Wounded, ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and veterans receive accolades for their efforts, March 5, 2026, during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Army Recovery Care Program’s Army Trials at George V. Underwood Jr. Golf Complex, Fort Bliss, Texas. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Michael Graf)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 22:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998481
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-VF492-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560196
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260305-A-VF492-2001, by SGT Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
