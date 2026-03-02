(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Trials 2026 - Closing ceremony celebrates warrior excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Wounded, ill and injured active-duty Soldiers and veterans receive accolades for their efforts, March 5, 2026, during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Army Recovery Care Program’s Army Trials at George V. Underwood Jr. Golf Complex, Fort Bliss, Texas. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Graf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998480
    VIRIN: 260305-A-VF492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560195
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials 2026 - Closing ceremony celebrates warrior excellence, by SGT Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyTrials2026, Army Medicine, Adaptive Sports, Army Recovery Care Program, 24TPASE, Fort Bliss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video