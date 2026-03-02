(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Setting the Standard: Tropic Lightning Division E3B Begins

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Paredes 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, commander of 3rd Mobile Brigade (Broncos), 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas, senior enlisted advisor for the Broncos, address Soldiers preparing to compete for the Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2026. The leaders provided guidance and motivation to candidates as they began the rigorous E3B training and testing process, emphasizing discipline, readiness and mastery of Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Paredes)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:28
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Bronco Brigade
    25th-id
    E3B
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    Expert Infantry Badge (EIB)

