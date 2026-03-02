Setting the Standard: Tropic Lightning Division E3B Begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Adisa King, commander of 3rd Mobile Brigade (Broncos), 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Olivas, senior enlisted advisor for the Broncos, address Soldiers preparing to compete for the Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2026. The leaders provided guidance and motivation to candidates as they began the rigorous E3B training and testing process, emphasizing discipline, readiness and mastery of Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Paredes)