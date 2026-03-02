3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct routine maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The footage highlights the sounds and details of aviation maintenance that keep aircraft mission-ready and capable of supporting operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 20:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998472
|VIRIN:
|260120-O-A1109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560116
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
