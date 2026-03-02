3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct routine maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The footage highlights the sounds and details of aviation maintenance that keep aircraft mission-ready and capable of supporting operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)