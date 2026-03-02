(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPOT-Zama Cut JGSDF Firefighter training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama held a joint training for their Fire and Emergency Service Members and JGSDF Firefighters in emergency services and fire extinguishing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998468
    VIRIN: 260303-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560035
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPOT-Zama Cut JGSDF Firefighter training, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video