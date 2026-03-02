(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JAPAN

    02.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Andrew Stokes, Air Force Guard Recruiter, talked about recruiting active duty members into the Guard. Stokes talked about that his job is to recruit only active duty Air Force service members.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 20:24
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAI - Air Force Guard Recruitment Services, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

