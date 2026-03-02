Yokota Air Base held their monthly Samurai Fitness Challenge at the Samurai Fitness Center on February 25. Competitors competed in a bench press to the max and pull ups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 20:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998462
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560027
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
This work, PACUP - Yokota February Samurai Fitness Challenge, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
