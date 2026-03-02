(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACUP - Yokota February Samurai Fitness Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held their monthly Samurai Fitness Challenge at the Samurai Fitness Center on February 25. Competitors competed in a bench press to the max and pull ups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998462
    VIRIN: 260225-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560027
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP - Yokota February Samurai Fitness Challenge, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video