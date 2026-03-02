(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why We Join

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, explain why they decided to join the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2026. Recruits, who must refer to themselves in third person until they become Marines, undergo thirteen weeks of training at Parris Island where they learn a variety of knowledge and skills, including marksmanship, martial arts, land navigation, combat casualty care, and Marine Corps customs and courtesies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    The video contains music from a public domain asset from Pixabay: The Beginning of the Story by amarantamusic

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998459
    VIRIN: 260305-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111559990
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Join, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video