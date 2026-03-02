Why We Join

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, explain why they decided to join the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2026. Recruits, who must refer to themselves in third person until they become Marines, undergo thirteen weeks of training at Parris Island where they learn a variety of knowledge and skills, including marksmanship, martial arts, land navigation, combat casualty care, and Marine Corps customs and courtesies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
The video contains music from a public domain asset from Pixabay: The Beginning of the Story by amarantamusic
