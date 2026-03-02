ARCTIC EDGE 2026: First Person Diving

A U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician with 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts an underwater dive to retrieve a training aid during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) on at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, March 02, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998451
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-CK709-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111559789
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
