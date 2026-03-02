(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARCTIC EDGE 2026: First Person Diving

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Arctic Edge

    A U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician with 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts an underwater dive to retrieve a training aid during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) on at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, March 02, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998451
    VIRIN: 260302-M-CK709-2001
    Filename: DOD_111559789
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 2026: First Person Diving, by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE26

