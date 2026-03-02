ARCTIC EDGE 2026: First Person Diving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





A U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician with 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts an underwater dive to retrieve a training aid during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) on at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, March 02, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)